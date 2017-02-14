IRS warns of evolving W-2 phishing scam

Courtesy: Videoblocks

The W2 phishing scam has been around for a while, but this year it's back with a twist.

The scam started out targeting large corporations, but has now filtered down to school districts, nonprofits and other small businesses.

It works like this: The scammer emails the payroll department pretending to be a high-level employee of the company, asking for specific employee information such as W-2 information, social security numbers and addresses.

The scammer then files a tax return and steals the refund.

But this year, there's an added layer.

"What they'll do is send one email saying 'Give me this info about these employees,'" said Jim Dew, a finance expert and CEO of Dew Wealth Management.

"And once you respond and they've got that information, then they go for a bigger piece of the pie and ask, "Oh, also, will you wire money to this bank for me?'"

What can you do to keep yourself safe? Dew gave us these tips:

Recognize the red flags

The IRS will never call you, text you, email or contact you on social media asking for your personal information.

They will also never call you about owing money unless they've sent you a bill first.

File your tax return early

Identity thieves only need your name and Tax ID number to file electronically. The IRS is more likely to recognize a fake return if you file early.

Protect your Social Security number

Try not to give out your social security number. Some places, like doctors' offices ask for it, but if you can avoid it don't list it. And if you have to share it, try giving only the last four digits.

If you get an email you think might be part of the scam, forward it to phishing@irs.gov.

