Iranian grandmother detained 10 hours on her way to visit family in Phoenix

The Naji-Talakar family welcomes their Iranian mother & grandmother to Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo:Kyle Burton /12 News)

PHOENIX - It's a reunion the Naji-Talakar family looks forward to every year. Marzieh Moosavizaveh lives in Iran, but has been visiting her family in Phoenix since 1993.

"Every time Grandma comes to visit I go escort her from the international terminal to the Southwest terminal, but this time around, she didn't come out," Marzieh's grandson Siavosh tells 12News with his arm proudly on his grandma's shoulder.

Completely unaware of the executive order Donald Trump signed during her 19-hour flight to LAX, Marzieh handed her passport to a customs agent like she always does. Usually the process takes a few minutes, but this time turned into 10 hours.

She was detained along with several other Iranian citizens at LAX.

"All they told them was just sit there and wait. For a lady with arthritis a lot of bone problems, two open heart surgeries. Imagine sitting in the chair for 10 hours," her son Babak said, recalling a conversation he and his mother had.

No food, no phone. And because of the language barrier, no idea why she couldn't see her grandson waiting outside.

"They didn't give her a reason," Siavosh says. "Still no reason why they detained her or released her. Just that they completed a passport check after 10 hours."

When her 10-hour passport check ended, Marzieh and her grandson had already missed their flight home, but they were just happy this whole situation was resolved.

Translating for his mother, Babak said this about the message she has for President Trump:

"She respects him, and she can't understand why he's that angry towards us."

