A Cave Creek house was destroyed in a fire on September 14, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Arson investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed a two-story home and spread as a brush fire in Cave Creek Thursday night.

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials believe it started in the house, spread to large piles of "debris" around the home and engulfed a travel trailer.

Rural Metro firefighters said the fire then spread to the desert grasses and trees, which had not been adequately cleared away from the home.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire to 5 acres before putting it out.

Officials said the house is a total loss.

© 2017 KPNX-TV