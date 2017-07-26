Investigators say an arsonist responsible for the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center

​Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public for help in finding an arson suspect involved in the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center that happened on July 12. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - ​Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public for help in finding an arson suspect who set the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center that happened on July 12.

Recovered video evidence shows a man holding what appears to be gasoline.

Fire officials identified the man as Darren William Beach Jr., 26. He is described as 6'2" and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

The youth center, located on 3rd Street between Indian School and Osborn roads, is run by the one•n•ten organization -- a nonprofit dedicated to helping LGTBQ teens, some of whom are homeless.

No one was injured, but the building was a total loss.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of this person please call 911 to report his location to Phoenix Police.

