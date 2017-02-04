Investigation on death of a 6-months-old baby

Infant died on the side of the road in Surprise, AZ. (Photo: 12 News/Christopher Latella)

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to a Surprise home, where a 6-month-old infant was reportedly not breathing.

As deputies and fire department crews were on their way, the caller told dispatchers they could not wait and began driving the infant to the hospital.

Fire crews intercepted the infant on the side of the road near 163rd and Grand avenues to render aid.

However, the infant was pronounced dead by the fire department at the scene.

Detectives are investigating.

It is not clear why the infant stopped breathing, however, MCSO said the incident doesn't appear suspicious in nature.

