PHOENIX -- Intersection near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road is closed after a man was struck and killed by a car Saturday morning.

Phoenix police are investigating the fatal collision and trying to determine whether speed or impairment were a factor in the collision.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions for the investigation.

