Injured person found on I-17,traffic backed up

Interstate 17 southbound was badly backed up at Indian School Road after an injured person was found on the freeway, Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that three lanes of Interstate 17 southbound were blocked at Indian School Road early Friday as police responded to an incident in the area.

Phoenix fire crews found an injured person on the freeway. The patient was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area; as the backup could last throughout the morning commute.

It was not known how the person ended up on the freeway.

