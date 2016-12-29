BASE jumper Landon Dirnberger speaks while recovering at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Landon Dirnberger says he’s jumped off the side of Camelback Mountain more times than he can count. He's an experienced BASE jumper with around 250 jumps to his credit.

“It’s just something that … clears my mind and really not worrying about day-to-day stuff," said Dirnberger. "Just truly lets you block out everything in the world. You just concentrate on where you’re at and what you’re doing."

Tuesday afternoon, though, his jump did not go as planned.

He crashed hard at the foot of a cliff on Camelback Mountain. Phoenix firefighters had to rescue him.

Dirnberger says he doesn’t know exactly went wrong but he thinks it may have been an equipment failure.

“When the parachute opened, it only opened 180 degrees," he said. "So instead of flying away from the cliff, I was flying towards the cliff … and didn’t have time to turn right or left. So when I made an attempt to fly backward a little bit, there just wasn’t enough time."

Dirnberger ended up landing hard at the foot of the 240-foot cliff.

He is being treated at the Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center for bruises and two fractured heels. The recovery will probably take about six to eight months. Dirnberger says he plans on returning to the sport he loves, BASE jumping, once he is recovered.

