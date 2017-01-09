Injured baby in Gilbert dies after being airlifted to hospital

GILBERT, Ariz. - A 7-month-old child in Gilbert who was airlifted to the hospital late Monday morning has died, police said.

The baby was taken to the hospital from a location near Val Vista Drive and Germann Road after police received a call about the situation.

Police said Monday afternoon that the child had not survived, but did not give details about the circumstances as they continue to investigate.

