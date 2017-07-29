Infant dies after being left in hot car, 2nd incident in 2 days in Phoenix

PHOENIX- ​The Phoenix Fire Department said a one-year-old girl is dead after she was left in a hot car for two hours near 28th Street and Broadway Road Saturday afternoon.

This is the second case of an infant dying after being left in a hot car in two days, following the incident Friday involving a 7-month-old boy.

According to Phoenix FD, the baby girl was in the vehicle for about two hours before she was found by her mother. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix PD will conduct an investigation but initial indications are that this was accidental.

A crisis response team is responding to assist the family, fire officials said.

