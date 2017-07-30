Infant dies after being left in hot car, 2nd incident in 2 days

Police say they are investigating after a child died in a hot car July 29, 2017. Officers said the incident appears to be accidental. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - ​The Phoenix Police Department said a one-year-old boy is dead after being was left in a hot car for two hours Saturday afternoon.

Mesa police took over the investigation into the incident after learning it happened at an apartment complex in the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street.

This is the second case of an infant dying after being left in a hot car in two days, following the incident Friday involving a 7-month-old boy.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the child was in the vehicle for about two hours before he was found by his mother. The baby, who has been identified as Josiah Riggins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses reported that Josiah had been left in the vehicle for several hours. The child was under the care of his parents.

A crisis response team is responding to assist the family, fire officials said.

Police said no arrests have been made, and it appears the incident was accidental.

