Indoor skydiving operation opens in Scottsdale

12 News' Krystle Henderson indoor skydiving at iFLY in Scottsdale Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A new indoor skydiving spot has opened in Scottsdale on Salt River Indian Community land.

iFLY, which calls itself the world's largest skydiving operation, is opening a location, bringing its version of flight to the Phoenix area.

A press release from the company said in an effort to work well with the community on tribal land, all staff members had gone through tribal cultural sensitivity training.

Customers who fly with iFLY go through a training class before getting al their gear and hopping in the flight chamber.

Inside is a 14-foot wind tunnel, which can sustain people of all ages up to 250 pounds, though iFLY says some people over that weight can still fly depending on height and body type.

The company's 28th location is at Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

