IKEA plans to open second Phoenix-area location in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The popular Swedish home furnishings company, IKEA, announced Tuesday it has submitted plans to the City of Glendale to open a store in the west Valley.

The proposed 348,000-square-foot Glendale location would be built on 29 acres at the southeast corner of Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road – not far from the University of Phoenix Stadium and the west Valley TopGolf location.

“We are thrilled with the reception afforded us after entering Arizona nearly 13 years ago, so we are excited about submitting plans for IKEA Glendale to extend our Phoenix-area reach,” Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president, said in a release.

If the plans are approved, according to a release, construction could begin next year with a scheduled opening during spring of 2020. It would be the retailer’s second store in the Phoenix area following IKEA Tempe, which opened in 2004.

“This proposed Glendale store would complement our Phoenix-area presence established in Tempe and bring the unique family-friendly shopping experience closer to customers in the West Valley and beyond,” Petersson said.

