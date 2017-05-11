If you think your meth dealer is cheating you - Gilbert PD's here to help

Gilbert police announce new meth field test kits in hilarious Facebook post. (Photo: Gilbert PD)

Gilbert police got jokes.

For those of a specific "industry" the Gilbert Police Department says it's offering help to authenticate the product before one buys. You know, because you never want to get scammed.

The department shared a photo saying its "new meth field test kits arrived."

"Call to arrange for an officer to meet at your next drug deal and we can verify before you purchase," the department wrote on Facebook.

Browser does not support iframes.

Look at that! Gilbert PD, always willing to lend a helping hand and look out for its citizens!

© 2017 KPNX-TV