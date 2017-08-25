Hurricane Harvey may affect Sky Harbor flights to and from Texas

As Hurricane Harvey roars toward Texas, officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor are saying flights may be affected.
Harvey is forecast to hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph, bringing a storm surge and flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.
READ: Hurricane Harvey strengthens tas it roars toward Texas
Sky Harbor officials tweeted saying due to the storm there's a possibility flights to and from Texas could be impacted.
Travelers are being advised to check their flight status.
