Hundreds ride for wife of deputy killed protecting her daughter in attack

Hundreds of bikers participated in a procession from Phoenix to Cave Creek in a show of support of the Chervenak family Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - An army of motorcycles converged on a Phoenix parking lot Sunday to raise money for the Chervenak family.

Amy Chervenak, a 47-year-old physician’s assistant and wife of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Steve Chervenak, was killed in November when a driver attacked her and her 11-year-old daughter.

At 1 p.m., the ironclad family donned helmets and went kickstands up in a powerful show of support. They followed Chervenak’s brother, Mike Hillier, in a procession from the Desert Ridge Sandbar Mexican Grill to Hideaway Grill in Cave Creek.

They stayed there until 5 p.m., when they held an auction and a raffle.

“It’s great, isn’t it?” said Chervenak’s father, Frank Hillier. “I thank everyone that’s been here today supporting us.”

A bagpiper plays "Amazing Grace" as the procession goes by. (Photo: 12 News)

Friends and family are finding it hard to cope with Amy Chervenak’s loss.

“She smiled all the time, continuously, even if she was mad at you,” said Hillier.

A woman who constantly put others first, every job Chervenak ever had involved helping people.

Amy Chervenak

JJ Tuttle was her patient at the Mayo Clinic.

“She actually just didn’t say things to me; she cared about me, and that’s the big difference,” he said. “I miss her terribly.”

He said Chervenak saved his life.

“She had so much concern for others. That’s why I’m alive,” he said.

But that wouldn’t be the only life she saved.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Chervenak and her daughter went out to get the mail when Trent Ferree chased them down with his truck.

Her family said he aimed for her daughter first, hitting her and even pulling her under his truck.

That’s when Amy jumped in and pulled her out, saving her daughter’s life.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her daughter was taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

