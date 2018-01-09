Hundreds remember family found dead in Northern Arizona cabin

(Courtesy: Rhonda Alsobrook / Rad Exposure Photography)

They kept coming and coming and coming, hundreds and hundreds of people. Family, friends and so many more showed up to a celebration of life for the Capitano family.

“Throughout their short time on Earth, they impacted so many with their smiles, open arms and fun-loving ways,” said Dionne Washington.

Last Monday, family and friends learned Tony, 32, Megan, 32, Lincoln, 4, and Kingsli, 3, died when the cabin they were staying in was apparently flooded with carbon monoxide.

The horrible news left family and friends in shock.

A preliminary investigation showed the furnace at the cabin they were staying in sent carbon monoxide into the cabin.

It appears the family was asleep at the time and couldn’t escape.

On Tuesday, hundreds, maybe thousands of family and friends turned out for a celebration of life.

The memorial was held at a ballroom at the Sheraton off Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix and was so crowded people had to watch from the hall.

It seemed almost everyone who showed up wore Arizona Cardinals jerseys or shirts.

“They were huge Cardinals fans, the whole family,” said Washington.

A memorial fund has been set up for Tony’s oldest son, Ashton Capitano, who was staying with another relative when the family was killed.

If you would like to donate you could go to any Chase Bank. The account number is 252237729.

