Hundreds protest Trump's immigration plan at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX - Hundreds gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s latest executive order.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Similar rallies have taken place in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Los Angeles and other cities across the nation, drawing thousands of people.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton made an appearance at the Sky Harbor protest, tweeting that the order “goes against American values and make us less safe.”

Videos and photos tweeted from the protest show a large crowd of people holding up signs and chanting outside Terminal 4 in support of refugees.

