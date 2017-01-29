Hundreds protest Trump's immigration plan at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX - Hundreds gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s latest executive order.
The executive order, signed Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Similar rallies have taken place in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Los Angeles and other cities across the nation, drawing thousands of people.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton made an appearance at the Sky Harbor protest, tweeting that the order “goes against American values and make us less safe.”
Trump's executive order re: Muslim refugees goes against American values & make us less safe. Phx welcomes those fleeing violence & tyranny. pic.twitter.com/6UdUal7yIP— Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) January 29, 2017
Videos and photos tweeted from the protest show a large crowd of people holding up signs and chanting outside Terminal 4 in support of refugees.
Crowd at #Phoenix Sky Harbor is growing as more demonstrators arrive to protest against #immigrationban @MSNBC @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/403l3x7v6w— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) January 29, 2017
#NoBanNoWall happening at #Skyharbor #phx pic.twitter.com/p9gnbGdJ1T— Liban Yousuf (@YousufLiban) January 29, 2017
Phoenix Arizona. Sky Harbor Protest Part 4. #MuslimBan https://t.co/wsJQhnO8tt— Craig R. Brittain (@CraigRBrittain) January 29, 2017
Just walked into a huge protest at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Awesome, keep it up #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/HVPgsfK24t— Ellen Wernecke (@neithernor) January 29, 2017
