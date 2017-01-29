Hundreds protest Trump's executive order at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Protesters hold up signs at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

PHOENIX - Hundreds gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s latest executive order.

“I’m a Muslim, I’m Palestinian and more importantly I’m an American,” one man yelled through a megaphone, followed by cheering.

Mohamad Ahmadi was one of several hundred people who filled an area outside Terminal Four on the second level of the airport. Following Trump’s executive order Friday, he has a major concern.

“Our father is back in Iran,” he said. “He went like a month ago and now he can’t come back with us.”

“Immigration is a foundation of this country,” another man yelled from the crowd.

Some drivers honked showing support as they passed by those protesting.

“I’m here to support everybody against the ban,” said Issa Ismail.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Among the protesters Sunday was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton also made an appearance at the Sky Harbor protest, tweeting that the order “goes against American values and make us less safe.”

Trump's executive order re: Muslim refugees goes against American values & make us less safe. Phx welcomes those fleeing violence & tyranny. pic.twitter.com/6UdUal7yIP — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) January 29, 2017

Neither immigration attorneys at the protest nor Sky Harbor officials were aware of any Muslim travelers stopped in Phoenix.

One of the groups that filed a permit to be able to protest is the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “We welcome them doing that as long as they file a solicitation permit in advance,” said Deborah Ostreicher, assistant aviation director. She says typically permits can be authorized within three days, but this case was different. “Because it’s such breaking news and this whole community is so passionate about it, we were able to put it together within 24 hours,” she said. Ostreicher said the No. 1 priority is for passengers to be able to come and go without missing any of their flights. Organizers say it was a successful day, because at no point did anything get chaotic or violent. It was a peaceful protest and there were no arrests.

Similar rallies have taken place in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Los Angeles and other cities across the nation, drawing thousands of people.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York issued a stay Saturday night in response to a motion filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

