12 News Weather Watcher, Daniel King, captured this shot of the August 3, 2017 monsoon storm in Chandler, Ariz.

PHOENIX - Both APS and SRP crews were busy overnight working to restore power to hundreds of Valley residents without power.

As of 6 a.m., Friday, online APS and SRP outage maps reported more than 800 people were affected.

Most of the outages were blamed on Thursday's Monsoon storms that rocked the greater Phoenix area.

One of the hardest hit areas was in Scottsdale, on Shea Blvd. between 32nd St. and 40th St. A report on the APS website says power poles were down and the company estimated power would be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.

SRP was also handling outages of their own. Power poles were also knocked down during the storm near 44th St. and Thomas, among other locations in Phoenix.

To find out more about outages or to make a report, click here for APS and here for SRP.

© 2017 KPNX-TV