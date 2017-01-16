Hundreds gather in Phoenix to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

PHOENIX -- Hundreds gathered in Phoenix Monday morning to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The march started off at 15th Street near Jefferson Street and ended at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The annual event is organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee. The focus of the group is promoting cultural diversity, awareness and unity as it seeks to involve all Arizonans in recognizing the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the contributions he left to the world in his quest for equality for all people.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams were on hand to lead the way.

