Huge used book sale at Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend

Collection of children books at the VNSA Used Book Sale at Arizona State Fairgrounds. (Photo: Gina Coy/12 News)

PHOENIX - If you’re a fan of books, games, or music albums, you might want to stop by the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend for the 61st Annual VNSA Used Book Sale.

Returning customers know people start lining up as early as Friday morning, pitching tents, bringing coolers and gearing up to find their favorite authors and genres.

It takes a year of prep and sorting for the two-day event and everyone working at the book fair are volunteers.

The book sale raises funds for two organizations: Arizona Friends of Foster Children and Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County. When you buy books, you’re supporting kids in need of homes and encouraging kids to learn how to read.

For more information, visit the book sale's website.

