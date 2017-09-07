Huge Halloween costume sale for kids

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - The Kid to Kid store near Ray Rd. and 50th St. is ready for Halloween and has thousands of costumes for young children.
Every year, the business -- along with five other locations around the Valley -- hosts the sale. Disney Princess dresses go for about $20. Do-it-yourself minion costumes go for about $5-$10.
The location in Ahwatukee plans to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The owner said people begin lining up around 6:30 a.m. There will be a coffee food truck and free donuts given out to those early birds.
To see when other stores open, visit: http://kidtokid.com/phoenix/.
