Huge Halloween costume sale for kids

Children dressed up in costumes for Kid to Kid event.

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - The Kid to Kid store near Ray Rd. and 50th St. is ready for Halloween and has thousands of costumes for young children.

Every year, the business -- along with five other locations around the Valley -- hosts the sale. Disney Princess dresses go for about $20. Do-it-yourself minion costumes go for about $5-$10.

The location in Ahwatukee plans to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The owner said people begin lining up around 6:30 a.m. There will be a coffee food truck and free donuts given out to those early birds.

To see when other stores open, visit: http://kidtokid.com/phoenix/.

