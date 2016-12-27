How to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, across the Valley

A worker feeds a Christmas tree into a chipper for recycling in Phoenix, Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo: Nick Perez/12 News)

With Christmas over, your tree is drying out and quickly becoming a real fire hazard. Here's how to get rid of it.

Take off all the decorations and remove the tree stand.

Cities are in alphabetical order.

Apache Junction

Two sites in AJ can accept trees 24 hours a day until Feb. 1:

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.

Buckeye

Residents can put Christmas trees out for curbside collection with Green Waste collection.

Chandler

The City of Chandler will pick up Christmas trees on your regular recycle day until Jan. 13. Do not put the tree in a recycle or trash can.

You can also drop off your tree until Jan. 13 at the following locations:

Arrowhead Park, 1475 W. Erie St.

Chuparoa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd.

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd.

Pima Park, 625 N. McQueen Road

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Shawnee Park, 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Folley Park, 601 E. Frye Rd.

Snedigar Sportsplex, east of Alma School Road off of Lake Drive

Tumbleweed Park, south of Celebration Drive off of S. Pioneer Parkway

Nozomi Park, 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.

Gilbert

Trees can be brought to three locations through Jan. 9.

Nichols Park, 700 N. Higley Rd.

Hetchler Park, 4620 S. Greenfield Rd.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2224 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Glendale

The Glendale Sanitation Department has drop-off locations open until Jan. 10:

Acoma Park, 53rd Avenue and Acoma Road

Fire Station No. 156, 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road

Glendale Heroes Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Foothills Park, 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Sahuaro Ranch Park, SE corner of 63rd Avenue and Mountain View Road

O’Neill Park, 64th and Missouri avenues

Rose Lane Park, 51st and Marlette avenues

In Glendale, Christmas trees can also go in the regularly scheduled monthly bulk trash collection.

Mesa

City of Mesa residents can drop off trees at five locations until Jan. 15:

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.

Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Station, 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Road (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Road

The City of Mesa will also pick up your tree from the curb for $21.83. Click here for details.

Peoria

While not accepting wreaths, trees can be dropped off until Jan. 5:

Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave. (Entrance Off Paradise Lane)

Wal-Mart, 7975 W. Peoria Ave.

Wal-Mart, 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

Home Depot, 9201 W. Peoria Ave.

Home Depot, 25650 N. Lake Pleasant Road

Lowe’s, 8497 W. Thunderbird Rd.

Lowe’s, 25311 N. Lake Pleasant Rd.

Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98 Ave. (west side of parking lot)

Phoenix

Trees and wreaths can be dropped off at one of the following locations through Jan. 8:

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park, 19th Avenue and Utopia Road

Paradise Valley Park, 40th Street south of Union Hills Drive

Sereno Park, 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue

Cactus Park, 38th Avenue and Cactus Road

Mountain View Park, Seventh Avenue south of Peoria Avenue

North Gateway Transfer Station, 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park, 59th Avenue and Osborn Road

Washington Park, 23rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue

Madison Park, 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

Los Olivos Park, 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue

Desert West Park, 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park, Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road

Mountain Vista Park, 50th Street just north of Ray Road

Desert Foothills Park, Desert Foothills and Chandler Boulevard

Cesar Chavez Park, 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

27th Avenue Transfer Station, 3060 S. 27th Avenue

A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales is also recycling trees ​9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 7. They are only open until noon on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. They have two locations, 4050 E. Indian School Road and 15634 N. 32nd St.

There will be an event called I Recycle Phoenix at Christown-Spectrum Mall on Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scottsdale

The City of Scottsdale is collecting trees curbside between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13. You need to have your tree at the curb by 5 a.m. Jan. 9.

If you miss the curbside collection, drop off your tree between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda or Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road.

They're turning all the trees into compost or mulch.

Surprise

Residents in the City of Surprise can drop off trees at four locations until Jan. 14:

Gaines Park, 15837 N. Nash St. (north end of the parking lot)

Surprise Recreation Campus, 15795 N. Parkview Place (across from Valley Vista High School)

Surprise Farms Softball Park, 17894 Westpark Blvd. (parking lot on corner of North Willow Canyon Road and West Surprise Loop Drive South).

Asante Community Park, 16763 W. Vereda Solana Drive (parking lot at the north end of the park)

Tempe

Trees can be dropped off 24 hours until Jan. 30 at two locations:

Household Products Collection Center, 1320 E. University Drive

Kiwanis Park Recreation Center, 6111 W. All-America Way (parking lot on west side)

