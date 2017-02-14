How to not stress when picking out Valentine's Day flowers

Cactus Flower is offering a variety of unique Valentines Day arrangements. (Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The day has arrived. It's Valentine's Day and you're stressed out aren't you? Just relax, Cactus Flower is stepping in to help you out.

First, keep it simple and create something on your own.

"You can simply snip some flowers from your yard and put them in a wine glass or a favorite mug or vase," said Eric Luoma, president of Cactus Flower.

If you are tired of giving the same old red roses every year, try something new.

"Orchids are very popular and last longer. Source it up by placing an orchid in a nice vase or wooden pot. Also, tulips and multi-colored flowers are nice for a change," said Luoma.

Also popular, especially in Arizona, are succulents.

"Add a succulent into your flower arrangement for a unique twist," said Luoma.

Don't stress, just get creative.

Cactus Flower has five valley locations and are open until 6:30 p.m.

