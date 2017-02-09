How to get the most out of Friday's eclipse, comet, full moon

Stargazers and moon lovers alike, there's a special treat coming your way this week.

Friday night's sky will feature a rare space triple-header: A "penumbral" lunar eclipse, full "snow" moon and a comet flyby.

But however awesome that sounds, it won't be quite as spectacular if you stay in Phoenix.

Due to our location and the time of the events, it's going to be a little hard to see.

Here's what you need to know to get the best of the space triple treat:

- Sunset and moonrise is at 6:08 p.m.

- The eclipse will be at its max at 6:11 p.m.

- Get to a dark place or high elevation. Arizona has many dark sky communities just a few hours' drive from the city.

- The comet will just look like a star to the naked eye, so get your hands on a telescope or some binoculars

