How to get a ticket for the inauguration

The area in front of the U.S. Capitol building where crews are setting up for Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: 12 News)

Attending the presidential inauguration is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to many.

If you still want a ticket for this year's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, it's still possible, but it won't be easy.

"Last inauguration, it was harder to get a ticket from a Democratic congressperson than it was to get from a Republican," said C.J. Carenza, chairperson for the District 24 Democratic Party. This time it is, predictably, "the other way around."

There are a few ways you can request tickets:

You can contact the state representative for the district you live in, no matter your political party.

"Even if you're a Democrat in Paul Gosar's district, he is still your representative, and you can still contact their office," said Carenza.

If you don't know who your representative is, you can use the U.S. House's website to use your zip code to find out.

You can contact the offices of Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake to make the same request.

There is another option.

"Contact our office at the AZ GOP and say that you're interested," said Robert Graham, chairperson for the Arizona Republican Party. "We'll take down some basic information and you'll basically go on a list," for general admission tickets.

The problem is it's essentially a lottery system, and Graham doesn't even know how many tickets his office will get.

Luck will play a major role in getting your hands on a ticket to the inauguration.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema's office is already out of tickets. Sen. Jeff Flake's office plans to distribute tickets the week of the event.

(© 2017 KPNX)