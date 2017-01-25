How to face your problems, starting with unplugging from social media

Mesa Counselor, Michael Medley, explains his best tips for facing problems. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12News)

MESA, Ariz. - Starting fresh in 2017 means letting go of challenges, issues and anxiety. Counselor Michael Medley says one of the best ways to do that is to face your problems.

“One of the most important things with facing our problems is knowing that they are just that, they are just problems," Medley said. "They’re opportunities to learn something."

Medley added, "One of the biggest problems we’re facing right now is attachment. We have social media and everything to connect us but it really isolates us. We have 200, 500 friends on Facebook but nobody we really feel close to. If we don’t feel like I can really lean on somebody, then we do run into more problems. We do need to turn on the face to face connections. So instead of posting something on Facebook for your 200 friends to see, actually call your top three friends."

Medley broke down three keys to facing the complications, starting with ownership.

"Being really accountable to what the situation is," he said.

The counselor's second piece of advice is to be vulnerable.

"Being honest enough with those around us to say hey, I’m in this pickle," Medley said. "Here’s the part that I did that created this problem and I need help to get through it."

Third, Medley recommends asking for help.

"We need support systems," he said. "We need help in our life. The more we own up to our problems, the ability to manage emotions gets wider. We become stronger as an individual, which means we can help more people go through their problems."

