KPNX
Close

How is Phoenix treating homeless vets?

A look at the issue of homelessness among veterans.

12 News , KPNX 10:37 PM. MST February 10, 2017

PHOENIX - President Donald trump is pushing to strengthen our military, but do we need to take better care of the veterans in our own backyard?

A few years ago, one problem seemed solved: Phoenix got national publicity for ending chronic homelessness among vets.

Friday, we went to the Annual Veterans Stand Down at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to see if that claim is accurate.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories