How is Phoenix treating homeless vets?

PHOENIX - President Donald trump is pushing to strengthen our military, but do we need to take better care of the veterans in our own backyard?
A few years ago, one problem seemed solved: Phoenix got national publicity for ending chronic homelessness among vets.
Friday, we went to the Annual Veterans Stand Down at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to see if that claim is accurate.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs