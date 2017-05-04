How easy is it to cut off a GPS ankle monitor?

A GPS tracking ankle bracelet. (Photo: StockSolutions/Thinkstock)

A wanted sex offender who escaped custody in Phoenix was captured in North Dakota Thursday.

Randy Layton escaped staff from the Arizona State Hospital by cutting off his tracking device and fleeing. How simple is it for someone to remove an ankle bracelet tracking device?

It's not impossible, but it'll take a lot.

People have tried to use everything from bolt cutters to blowtorches on GPS Monitoring Solutions' "bad boy cuff," to no avail. But most courts use a thin rubber cuff, and kitchen shears can clip those.

But most will notify law enforcement if someone tampers with them, so the hard part comes after it's already off.

