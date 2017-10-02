How can you help Las Vegas shooting victims? Donate blood here in the Valley

Following the events of Sunday night in Las Vegas in which at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 more injured from a mass shooting at a country concert, you may be wondering how to help.
Several Las Vegas officials have spoken out about the demand for blood donations.
At a press conference Monday morning, Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus said victims, "appreciate your thoughts and prayers, but what they need is blood."
The Las Vegas Police Department said in a release "anyone wishing to help is asked to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting," and added locations of donation centers in Vegas.
However, you don't have to be in Vegas or the immediate area to help.
In times of crisis, it is the blood on the shelves that saves lives.
"Blood has a shelf life, so it is important that donations are given on an ongoing basis," according to United Blood Services.
Both the American Red Cross and United Blood Services encourage people to schedule appointments in the next couple of days, the following weeks, even the months ahead.
Where you donate is not important because the more blood donated across the country, the more the national blood supply is stocked and balanced.
There are several donation centers in the Valley. Both organizations contribute to the national blood supply and send blood where it is needed once the local supply is fulfilled.
United Blood Services donation centers:
Phoenix
5757 N. Black Canyon Highway
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Chandler
1989 W. Elliot Road, Suite 32
Chandler, AZ 85224
Mesa
1337 S. Gilbert Road, Suites 101-104
Mesa, AZ 85204
Scottsdale
15170 N. Hayden Road, Suite 6
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Glendale
18583 N. 59th Ave., Suite 113
Glendale, AZ 85308
Goodyear
14270 W. Indian School Road, Suite C8
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Click here to schedule an appointment.
Upcoming American Red Cross drives:
Oct. 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Gainey Center One
8601 N Scottsdale Rd
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Devenney Group
201 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Oct. 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Muse Apartments
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oct. 9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Scottsdale Office Center
7373 N Scottsdale Rd
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Click here to schedule an appointment.
