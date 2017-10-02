How can you help Las Vegas shooting victims? Donate blood here in the Valley

A medical professional drawing blood from a patient. (Photo: dontree_m/Thinkstock)

Following the events of Sunday night in Las Vegas in which at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 more injured from a mass shooting at a country concert, you may be wondering how to help.

Several Las Vegas officials have spoken out about the demand for blood donations.

At a press conference Monday morning, Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus said victims, "appreciate your thoughts and prayers, but what they need is blood."

The Las Vegas Police Department said in a release "anyone wishing to help is asked to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting," and added locations of donation centers in Vegas.

However, you don't have to be in Vegas or the immediate area to help.

In times of crisis, it is the blood on the shelves that saves lives.

"Blood has a shelf life, so it is important that donations are given on an ongoing basis," according to United Blood Services.

Both the American Red Cross and United Blood Services encourage people to schedule appointments in the next couple of days, the following weeks, even the months ahead.

Where you donate is not important because the more blood donated across the country, the more the national blood supply is stocked and balanced.

There are several donation centers in the Valley. Both organizations contribute to the national blood supply and send blood where it is needed once the local supply is fulfilled.

United Blood Services donation centers:

Phoenix

5757 N. Black Canyon Highway

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Chandler

1989 W. Elliot Road, Suite 32

Chandler, AZ 85224

Mesa

1337 S. Gilbert Road, Suites 101-104

Mesa, AZ 85204

Scottsdale

15170 N. Hayden Road, Suite 6

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Glendale

18583 N. 59th Ave., Suite 113

Glendale, AZ 85308

Goodyear

14270 W. Indian School Road, Suite C8

Goodyear, AZ 85395

Click here to schedule an appointment.

Upcoming American Red Cross drives:

Oct. 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gainey Center One

8601 N Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Devenney Group

201 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Oct. 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Muse Apartments

1616 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Oct. 9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Scottsdale Office Center

7373 N Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Click here to schedule an appointment.

