'Hoping for a miracle': Baby boy in fight for his life against rare cancer

Sebastian Aguilar is an 18-month old boy battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at Phoenix Children's Hospital. (Photo: Candy Pereida)

PHOENIX – Sebastian Aguilar is always dancing. That’s how his mother knew there was a serious problem with her 19-month old son.

“He wasn’t dancing no more,” his mother Candy said while holding her son at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “I brought him back to his doctor and that’s when they knew something was wrong.”

The word no parent ever wants to hear: Cancer.

“It was horrible,” Pereida said. “I’ve always heard the word cancer, but never to me.”

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a rare form of cancer which, if untreated, could possibly be fatal within a few months. Even with chemotherapy, his chances of survival are slim.

Sebastian smiles as his family kisses his cheeks. (Photo: Candy Pereida)

“It will be a long process, but we are hoping for a miracle,” Candy said.

If the chemo treatments aren’t enough, bone marrow transplants will be the next step. This toddler isn’t showing any signs of giving up.

“I’ve always known he was a strong baby,” Candy said. “Now I know he’s really strong. I know he’s going to fight.”

