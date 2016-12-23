Hoop dancer warms more than the heart with his purpose

Jared has traveled the world spreading a message through his dancing. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz.- It is a dance that is done to celebrate life and all it's meanings.

For one young and proud Native American man, it's also done to serve a warming purpose.

"I do it to send blankets to my elders within my reservation," says Jared Massey, an internationally known Hoop Dancer from Arizona. "They hold a special place in my heart, so for the last five years I've gone back with blankets for them."

Jared has traveled the world spreading a message through his dancing, that message is kindness, and this time he danced for 24 hours to raise money for warm blankets to take back to the nursing home on the reservation.

"My purpose is to spread awareness of the issues that happen at the reservations across the nation, but mainly those here in Arizona," Massey said.

Hoop dancing is something that Jared has been doing for quite some time, he now resides in Chandler, but continuously returns home to see his loved ones in northern Arizona.

"People think that once you leave the reservation it's difficult to give back to your people, I would have to disagree," he said.

