Homicide investigation begins after man found dead in Mesa apartment

MESA, Ariz. - Detectives with the Mesa Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his Mesa apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road Saturday night.

According to Mesa PD, a relative had not heard from the man and called police to conduct a well-fare check.

Officers discovered the victim with no apparent trauma, but said the scene was suspicious. Officers called detectives.

Detectives were able to find trauma to victim, which sparked the homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified but Mesa PD is waiting to notify next of kin before releasing that information.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

