Home birth vs. hospital birth: Which one's safer?

Mom, Nicole Ramsey, successfully delivers her second daughter at home. (Photo: Kristina Mayes)

PHOENIX - It’s 2017 and a growing number of women are calling the shots with their pregnancies and in the delivery room.

As these birthing trends grow in popularity, are they threatening mom and baby or are they turning birth into a more positive experience altogether?

About four million babies are born each year in the U.S., and whether it’s their first, third or sixth child, ask any mom, there are so many choices to make.

Trends like celebs eating the placenta to avoid the baby blues. Moms swear by deliveries underwater, saying it eases the pain of childbirth. Some even choose to forego a hospital stay altogether.

But is delivering at home safe? What if something goes wrong? Mom and baby would not have the response Amy and her daughter did.

“They called the code team within two minutes, there was six or seven people on her,” Amy said. “Whatever was going on, there was an alarm in our room.”

Amy’s daughter didn’t breathe for the first 10 minutes of her life. Cases like this, doctors say, makes being in a hospital safer for delivery.

Dr. Megan Cheney, medical director at Banner Women's Institute, says moms have better access to life-saving measures in a hospital.

“Unexpected things can happen all the time when you’re having your baby, so we want you to have those resources that we can provide at the drop of a hat if anything does go unexpectedly wrong,” Cheney said.

And research backs it. While the risk is extremely low, an infant is more likely to die during a home birth. The New England Journal of Medicine found that there are 3.9 infant deaths per 1,000 deliveries at a home birth. At the hospital, there are 1.8 infant deaths per 1,000 births.

“The overall risk is still low, thank goodness, for a baby passing away during this process, but I just think that any fetal death is too many," Dr. Cheney said.

Connie Garcia, a Certified Nurse Midwife of 19 years, comes loaded with medical equipment and recognizes the potential risks.

“In home birth, there is the very real risk of a time delay in transport to a hospital," Garcia said.

But after decades of experience, Garcia still chooses home, where moms have the control.

“There’s the group of women who have interventions in a hospital, like scheduled induction of labor, when perhaps their body is not ready," Garcia said.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, nearly one in four women will end up having to go the C-section route in a hospital. At home, your chances drop to just five percent.

Control and choices, mom Nicole Ramsey, made sure her second birth didn’t happen in a hospital delivery room.

“I really wanted the chance to experience what it would be like to be able to be at home and not have my labor be effected or stalled in any way," Ramsey said. “It was an experience, a once in a lifetime experience.”

Moms and their pride are also a factor.

“They’re the ones that have that victory moment and they know right then that they can do anything,” Garcia said.

Not every woman qualifies for a home birth. For example, doctors recommend high risk pregnancies deliver in a hospital. It is best to check with a medical professional before making any delivery decisions.

If moms choose to deliver at home, Mayo Clinic recommends preparing for the safest home birth possible.

They say women should choose a trained health care provider, create a birth plan, prepare for hospital transfer if treatment is needed, choose a pediatrician and arrange for postpartum help.

Dr. Cheney also added that Banner hospitals now offer many delivery options to make mom more comfortable, like giving birth in tubs, choosing not to have an epidural, eating until the active phase of labor and allowing moms to move around if the baby looks good on monitors.

