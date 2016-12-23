Holiday hero helps people pay their electric bills

Erica Simon offered $100 to pay part of this woman's bill. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A woman spread Christmas cheer in Phoenix by helping people pay their electric bills.

Erica Simon said she got the idea when she came into the APS office to pay her bill because she had some issues with the automatic payment system.

While standing in line, she said she had the chance to see some of the struggles people were facing.

“I know I’ve been there some time ago. And I thought, ‘I want to help someone,’” she said.

So Simon messaged a few Facebook friends to raise money to help pay people’s bills.

She and a few other people were able to come up with close to $800.

“I came out with more than I anticipated. So that made my heart so happy,” Simon said.

She spent Friday afternoon at the APS office, bringing relief to people struggling through the holiday season by offering to pay part of their electric bills.

Simon also encouraged them to pay it forward when they could.

“I want to help people have faith in humanity, or restore that, because things are hard right now,” she said.

Copyright 2016 KPNX