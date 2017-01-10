Hit and run suspect found dead

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Falcon hitches ride on windshield
-
Pizza Hut offering 50% off pizzas online
-
Law enforcement knew about shooting suspect
-
Abused golden retriever puppy rescued
-
Former NFL, ASU QB Plummer seeks game-changer to painkillers
-
Friends remembering family killed in crash
-
Now hear this: Stop cleaning your ears!
More Stories
-
Intel chiefs briefed Trump, Obama on unverified…Jan 10, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Massive home on market for $137K -- but there's a catchJan 10, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
-
President Obama's 7 most Arizona momentsJan 10, 2017, 1:01 p.m.