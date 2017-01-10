Hit-and-run suspect found dead in Glendale, confessed to family prior to death

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The suspect in Monday's fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix was found dead in Glendale, according to police.
Thurman Moore Jr., 57, was stuck while attempting to cross 7th Avenue mid-block between Colter Street and Missouri just after 7 a.m.
PREVIOUSLY: Man dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix
The driver fled the scene.
Police say they were looking for a Silver 2007-2010 Volkswagen Toureg with front-end damage to the driver's side.
Glendale police found the suspect and vehicle later in the day.
The suspect, 61-year-old Richard Carrizoza, was dead.
According to police, he admitted to family of his involvement in the collision before his death.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs