APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Since the early 60s, the famous Mining Camp restaurant in Apache Junction has been a delicious escape from the city without having to go too far.

But that may have come to an end Tuesday morning after a fire. Superstition fire and medical said the restaurant is a "complete loss."

According to Superstition fire and medical, the owner, who opened the restaurant in 1961, and in his wife were sleeping in a small house separate from the restaurant when the fire started. A neighbor called firefighters.

The investigation is ongoing. No word yet on what caused the fire, but Superstition fire and medical the restaurant was not open Monday and it does not appear to be weather related.

