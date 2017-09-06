Historic Arizona train depot turned Phoenix home up for sale

(Photo provided by Michael Weeks/HomeSmart)

A cool piece of Arizona history is on the market.

A home at 1608 E Winter Drive in Phoenix is up for sale for just over $1 million and has a place in northern Arizona history dating back over 100 years ago.

The building, according to the home's listing, was originally a train depot built in Mayer in 1898. It was placed on a truck and transported to its current place in Phoenix in 1963.

Despite featuring some of the original hardwood, the over 2,600 square-foot home is full of modern amenities with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. But the best thing might be those spectacular views of the Valley.

Realtor Michael Weeks said his reaction to seeing the home for the first time was, "insane views."

"As a realtor, I see a lot of homes and this home is truly a 1 of a kind!" he said in an email. "Nothing else like it and no one can create what this home has to offer; 1898 train depot, mountain and city views, with a respectful updated modern interior."

Weeks said his favorite view is from the northeastern patio.

PHOTOS: Inside historic Arizona train depot turned Phoenix home

And this home is no stranger to the spotlight. It was once featured in an episode of “You Live in What?” on HGTV.

The home also underwent a remodel in 2010.

Weeks said everyone he's shown the home to has appreciated its history and condition -- even with the remodel.

"Typically you get some generation that does not like the updates a homeowner chose but not at this home," he said. "And I have had potential buyers in early 30’s, families with young kids, couples of all ages without kids and some empty nesters."

Weeks said it's been a "great experience" showing people this uniquely historic home.

© 2017 KPNX-TV