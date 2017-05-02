High pollution advisory is in effect across the Valley

Camelback Mountain hidden behind a smog cloud Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - A high pollution advisory is in effect today across the greater Phoenix area.

There is a weather pattern of high pressure in place, which means air is sinking and higher temperatures combine with lighter wind to increase pollution in the air.

Ozone could exceed the federal safe zone every day this week, and the pattern is forecasted to peak by Thursday and Friday.

Active children and adults with respiratory problems like asthma should limit working hard outside.Tuesday's air quality index is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

To help, you can car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. Try to fill up your gas tank at the end of the day.

Skies are expected to change by the end of the weekend, bringing cooler weather, wind and maybe even a few sprinkles.

