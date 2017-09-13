Heroes saves 2-year-old from pool drowning

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspect shot after chase near Quartzsite
-
Greenway stays undefeated with win over Thunderbird
-
KREM Breaking News
-
Does Phoenix have what Amazon is looking for to build HQ2?
-
Transgender teen beaten at park in north Phoenix
-
Constitutional convention at Arizona State Capitol
-
Evie Clair offered option to come back to AGT next year
-
Jean-Claude Van Damm son arrested in Tempe
-
Tech start-ups take off in downtown Phoenix
-
NPS to have skilled shooters will thin Grand Canyon bison herd
More Stories
-
Evie Clair, AGT contestant from Arizona may not…Sep 13, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Armed suspect fatally shot along I-10 near…Sep 13, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Family searching for missing Navajo womanSep 13, 2017, 10:20 p.m.