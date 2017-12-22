Here's why you should keep gifts unwrapped going through airport security

Gifts (Photo: Thinkstock)

Don’t do it! TSA at Phoenix Sky Harbor is reminding holiday travelers to not attempt to bring wrapped presents through the security checkpoint.

If your wrapped gift triggers an alarm, TSA will have to unwrap it.

So instead of wrapping a gift, TSA says to consider using a gift bag or a gift box. That way, resolving the alarm will just mean removing the item from the gift bag or gift box without needing to unwrap it.

To be safe, they suggest waiting until you arrive at your destination for that wrapping paper and tape.

Also, if you’re unsure of what you can bring, you can connect with TSA on social media for quick responses.

