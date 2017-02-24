KPNX
Here's where you can get free Dutch Bros coffee in Phoenix this Saturday

Anne Stegen, KPNX 3:00 PM. MST February 24, 2017

PHOENIX - You can bet on a long line.

Coffee chain Dutch Bros. is opening a new Phoenix location, and has a great deal to celebrate.

You can get a free 16-ounce drink Saturday, Feb. 25 at the grand opening of the coffee stand at 3045 E. Indian School Rd. The special runs from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The store is nestled between the Biltmore and Arcadia neighborhoods in Phoenix.

