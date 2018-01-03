Here's when you MUST stop for school buses

Stock photo of a school bus.

The Gilbert Police Department took to social media Tuesday to offer sound advise when it comes to sharing the road with school buses.

This particular traffic tip pertained to when drivers must stop for them -- a question many Valley drivers probably have.

The answer: Always.

UNLESS...

"Driving the opposite direction on a street or highway WITH a curbed median." Gilbert PD wrote.

