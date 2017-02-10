Here's how to get discount tickets to the Ostrich Festival

Ostriches (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The Phoenix area's 29th Annual Ostrich Festival is just around the corner.

The famous festival takes place at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler and will feature entertainment, food, drinks, fun and of course, ostriches.

Tickets are on sale now. But if you're wanting to go, you can purchase discounted pre-sale tickets at any Valley Fry's location, according to the festival's Facebook page.

Here are the dates:

Friday: March 10, 2 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday: March 11, 10 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday: March 12, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information on the Ostrich Festival, visit www.ostrichfestival.com.

