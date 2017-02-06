The art of beer pouring is showcased on the counter of Helton Brewing in Phoenix. Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12News)

PHOENIX - Twenty years ago, Brian Helton sat at work, and saw not one person with whom he'd like to have a beer. That's when Helton Brewing was born.

He was young, he was indecisive but made the move. Twenty-two years later on the corner of 22nd Street and Indian School Road sits a fairly large building where some of the best beer is made, of course, unless you're in Arizona, you can't really have it.

That will soon change.

"I love it when people say, 'oh, I don't like beer,' to that I say, 'you just haven't found the right beer,'" Brian said. "To me it's a challenge."

What seemed like an irrational decision at the time, turned out to be what Brian would end up doing for a living.

"I have classes here where I actually teach you how to brew, and at the time we sample the beers here, to see where we can change our ingredients, add, remove, replace some of the ones we don't need...the things we can do are endless," he said as he showed us how to properly pour a drink.

Every single beer that is served is created at the brewery, from start to finish. The place even counts with a laboratory where Brian can see things at a microscopic angle, brewing is an art that he has yet to perfect he said.

"We have glasses that will allow a certain amount of beer sampling depending on the alcohol content of the beer, the more alcohol, the smaller the glass, and we try to put that in front of the consumer, on the board, and even online when we introduce a new beer." Brian said when asked about the responsibility of both the consumer and the brewer.

The popularity of breweries and microbreweries started in the 80s, and to this day, it has yet to be perfected.

"Passion is never ending when you look at the learning process, the learning curve, you’re never at the top…everything constantly changes, whether a new style of beer or talking to new brewers, techniques, innovations, always pushing the beers to new limits…so it’s never ending for us to play around with our ingredients and make great beer. "

It is always important to know your limits, drink responsibly, and while you're at it, enjoy a cold one that's made here in Arizona.

For more information, visit heltonbrewing.com.

