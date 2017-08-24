Help Sunrise Mountain HS get a U-HAUL

Mock-up of U-HAUL designed by students at SMHS (Photo: Pride of Sunrise)

PHOENIX - The Pride of Sunrise band at Sunrise Mountain High School is raising money to get a brand-new U-HAUL truck.

The band currently rents a U-HAUL every single weekend, so one of the drumline members decided he wanted to do something that would save money for the school in the long run.

Mark Crowley came up with the idea for his Eagle Scout community service project.

The school needs to raise $10,000, and every company that donates $250 or more will get their name displayed on the back of the truck.

To donate, visit: http://prideofsunrise.org/donate/.

