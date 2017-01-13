Help identify this child sex assault suspect from Mesa

The Mesa Police Department hopes to identify a man suspected of entering a home and sexually assaulting a child on January 9, 2017. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - Police are hoping to identify a man suspected of entering a home and sexually assaulting a child on January 9.

Mesa police said the residents were sleeping when the man came into the home near Broadway and Mesa Drive.

A witness told police the man appeared to be Hispanic and between 18 and 30 years old. He is described as short with short dark hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to Mesa police.

Anyone with information can call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

