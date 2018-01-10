Heavy rain hits Phoenix area as measurable snow finally falls in Flagstaff

Rain in downtown Phoenix Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Michael Nowels/12 News)

Rain hit the Phoenix area Tuesday night in the form of thunderstorms and heavy precipitation, bringing high winds along with it. Flagstaff was finally hit with snow.

Some Valley areas saw up to a half-inch of rain from the storm, and wind gusts were estimated around 40 mph.

5:17 a.m.

The Flagstaff Airport measured 4.7 inches of snow overnight -- making it the first measurable snowfall of the 2017-2018 season.

In Phoenix, windshield wipers were still being used during the early morning commute Wednesday as some showers continued.

10:10 p.m.

The north Valley has seen the majority of the precipitation from this evening's storm, including a half-inch of rain near Metrocenter Mall.

An areal flood advisory is in effect for I-17 in northern Maricopa County, New River, Cave Creek and Anthem until 11:45 p.m.

The storm has made its way into the East Valley and Mesa is beginning to record precipitation from the rainstorm.

1016PM: Showers and thunderstorms now affecting the East Valley. A few gusts to 40 mph and brief heavy rain expected. Some reductions in visibility also possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tQGLVDpf3D — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

9:20 p.m.

The northwest Valley is seeing heavy rain and high winds.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory until 9:45 p.m. for parts of the northwest Valley with gusts of up to 55 mph.

Sig weather advisory until 9:45PM for a line of strong t-storms along I-17 with gusts of 50-55 mph, heavy rainfall. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/3v9Jwzltws — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for west and northwest Maricopa County, including Wickenburg, Morristown, Wittman, Aguila, Tonopah, Wintersburg and I-10 until 10:30 p.m.

Heavy rain is hitting the far-West Valley, where areas northwest of Morristown have recorded up to a half-inch of rain between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Buckeye has also seen nearly a quarter-inch of rain.

Wind gusts over 30 mph are coming along with the rain.

6:30 p.m.

Showers are developing west of the Phoenix area, moving northeast across the state.

620P New showers are developing from the west to the north #Phoenix valley. Expect showers to increase during the next several hours with strong gusty winds, ponding and running washes. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/OFYHg83C4C — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the first round of rain should hit the Valley between 8 and 10 p.m., bringing wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Round one of showers & isolated thunderstorms for #Phoenix is expected tonight from 8-10 PM. Expect strong gusty winds with the showers with gusts of 24-36 mph & water over some roadways & underpasses. Round two come during commute early tomorrow morning #AZWX pic.twitter.com/KkjzhqUwap — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 10, 2018

4:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a blowing dust advisory for northern Pinal County until 8 p.m.

The area includes I-10, I-8 and Casa Grande.

Rain and blowing dust is expected to hit the Phoenix area Tuesday afternoon and evening through the night.

According to 12 News meteorologist Krystle Henderson, blowing dust should move through the southern Valley prior to rainfall Tuesday evening.

Rain should begin hitting the Valley around 6 p.m. and continue until midnight before a brief respite and more precipitation between 2 and 5 a.m.

Some of the rain could come in the form of thunderstorms throughout the Phoenix area.

As for the High Country, rain is expected to turn to snow after about 10 p.m. Areas above 6,000 feet should expect about 1-3 inches of snow. Flagstaff is yet to see measurable snow this winter.

Rain totals in the Valley could reach between .25 and .50 inches.

The incoming rain could be on the heavy side -- bringing chances of flooding and running washes. Valley drivers should be weary of slippery roads.

